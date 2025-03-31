New York’s Discovery Law Hurts Crime Victims

State legislatures are reeling in the criminal-justice reforms they passed amid the anti-police enthusiasm of the George Floyd summer of 2020. Last year, Oregon undid its drug decriminalization following surging overdoses and public consumption. North Carolina and Louisiana reattached criminal consequences for older teens after “Raise the Age” legislation fueled teen violence. And California’s Proposition 36 resurrected felony charges for shoplifting and drug offenses that Proposition 47 had removed. Walking back these ill-considered measures is good news.

New York might also ease back the most extreme elements of its 2020 statewide discovery law, which created one of the nation’s most pro-defendant legal regimes, Hannah E. Meyers writes. The reforms created a uniquely high burden for evidence collection, forcing prosecutors to scrounge up patently meaningless “evidence” or else be forced to dismiss their cases.

But if New York doesn’t make changes to its discovery law by April 1, when the state budget must be finalized, legislative inertia could prevent meaningful reform for years, Meyers warns.