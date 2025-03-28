Reihan Salam: the Problem with the Abundance Movement

By now, you’ve probably seen the photos and videos: angry individuals keying Teslas, smashing windows, even setting the cars on fire. Earlier this week, a man was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla Collision Center—spray-painting the word “RESIST” across its doors.

So what’s behind all the rage?

The vandalism began not long after Elon Musk and DOGE began trimming the fat from the federal government, so it’s safe to say some people have strong feelings about the Tesla CEO’s cost-cutting crusade. DOGE’s goal, after all, is ambitious: slash government spending by $4 billion a day—saving taxpayers serious money. That also means cutting jobs, many of them unnecessary, across a range of government sectors.

But does that really justify smashing a Tesla’s window?

Let’s not ignore the irony: climate change is one of the Left’s defining causes. Tesla makes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles produce zero emissions. Zero emissions mean a healthier planet. What part of the equation isn’t computing?

The Left can keep sounding alarms about how shrinking the federal workforce might lead to food insecurity, national security risks, and yes, reduced climate research. But maybe they should stop attacking the cars that are helping clean up the planet.