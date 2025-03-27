Trump’s Win Against Columbia

The Trump administration appears to be winning the fight against anti-Semitism on college campuses. Last week, the White House threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from Columbia University over its failure to address anti-Jewish hate. In response, the school has acceded to almost all of the administration’s demands—banning masked protests, boosting security on campus, and establishing oversight of its “post-colonial” academic departments, where anti-Israel activism has thrived.

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher F. Rufo writes that the Columbia episode should serve as a model for the administration moving forward. “One can consult almost any university diversity training materials and immediately understand that they are predicated on a domestic oppressor-oppressed narrative, which assigns whites the arch-oppressor role and legitimizes discrimination against them,” he writes. “The next phase of the White House’s campaign should be to target the entire nesting doll of discrimination and export the new Columbia prototype to all universities—starting with those in the Ivy League.”

Read his thoughtful take here.