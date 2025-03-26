How Andrew Cuomo Can Stand Out on Homelessness

As Andrew Cuomo reenters New York’s political spotlight, he confronts a homelessness crisis shaped in part by his own policies. During his tenure as governor, Cuomo oversaw the closure of more than 660 state psychiatric hospital beds—displacing potentially dangerous individuals and limiting access to care for those already living on the streets. His mayoral campaign, recognizing the scope of the problem, has acknowledged public concern over encounters with “mentally ill homeless person[s].”

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Stephen Eide argues that Cuomo should return to the homelessness strategies he supported before becoming governor—namely, the “continuum of care” model and transitional housing. Embracing these policies would signal a break from the increasingly dominant “Housing First” approach, which holds that the homeless should be granted permanent housing, unconditionally. The question now is whether Cuomo will revisit a more balanced model—or stay tethered to the failed orthodoxy of the present.

“By drawing on his past work,” Eide writes, Cuomo “can present a more inspiring vision, one that affirms the need for permanent housing for some homeless people but rejects warehousing those capable of a better life.”

