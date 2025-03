Policymakers have begun applying the concept of public health to the problem of violent crime in cities, but in doing so, they’re leaving out a crucial element: police departments. Advocates of the public-health approach to crime often shy away from involving police because they are “worried about racially disparate policing and incarceration statistics,” writes University of Pennsylvania criminologist Anthony A. Braga. But police departments play a critical role in curbing violent crime and should be involved in the public-health approach.

Broken Windows policing, in particular, is consistent with today’s public-health efforts, Braga argues. Evidence demonstrates that, when properly implemented, it works to prevent crime, as “it modifies environments, addresses harmful behaviors, and protects vulnerable people,” he writes.