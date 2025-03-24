A Stunning Verdict Against Greenpeace

The Trump administration has withdrawn $400 million in federal grants from Columbia University, citing the school’s failure to address rising anti-Semitism on campus. Yet instead of taking meaningful steps to combat discrimination against Jewish students, Columbia appears to have launched “a campaign to turn public opinion against the administration,” write Tal Fortgang of the Manhattan Institute and Jason Bedrick of the Heritage Foundation.

The administration should not take the bait, they argue. Rather than get drawn into a media-driven narrative, it should stay focused on its core priorities: upholding the law and confronting virulent anti-Semitism. The controversy now pits university spin against a federal demand for accountability.