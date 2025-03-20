Butch and Suni’s Long, Strange Trip in Space

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally home after nine months at the International Space Station. What was supposed to be an eight-day mission turned into a much longer stay when Boeing’s Starliner suffered a series of malfunctions and was eventually declared unsafe to carry them home.

“The episode marks a major setback to NASA’s long-term goal of helping private companies, including Boeing, develop and fly their own space vehicles,” writes Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow James B. Meigs. “That program, known as Commercial Crew, allows NASA to avoid the expense of building and launching its own spacecraft and instead to fly its astronauts aboard privately owned rockets and crew vehicles.”

NASA expected Boeing to be a leader in the effort, but instead SpaceX has become “the agency’s indispensable partner in delivering crews and cargo to the space station,” Meigs writes. Indeed, the astronauts traveled home on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Read Meigs’s consideration of what the debacle will mean for the industry and America’s role in space exploration.