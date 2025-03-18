Trump’s College Crackdown

The federal government has some “legitimate concerns,” said Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong last week, after the Trump administration announced the withdrawal of $400 million in federal grants because, it claimed, Columbia had not addressed rampant anti-Semitism on its campus. Armstrong’s words suggest that Columbia has gotten the message. But what about other institutions of higher education?

A recent survey of university presidents suggests not. Unless they take steps to address not only anti-Semitism but also the profound ideological bias that has engendered it and other forms of radicalism on campus, they may be in line for similar sanctions, write Naomi Schaefer Riley and the Manhattan Institute’s James Piereson. If they fail to act, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.