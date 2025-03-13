The Tragedy of Yarden Silveira

A growing number of children and adolescents have undergone permanent, life-altering surgeries in a doomed effort to align their bodies with their “gender identity.” Doctors perform these procedures despite documented risks and the reality that many children will regret the outcomes after they come of age and outgrow their dysphoria. Left with disfigured bodies, these young people too frequently find that the same medical professionals who had eagerly operated on them are now unwilling to reverse the damage.

The stories of these “detransitioners” often go untold, as proponents of “gender-affirming care” maintain the narrative that post-operative regret is rare.

Through extensive research and interviews, however, Manhattan Institute investigative reporter Christina Buttons has uncovered the tragic story of one such detransitioner—Yarden Silveira—whose family believes that he committed suicide after undergoing gender-related genital surgery. Chronicling “Yarden’s short and painful life,” Buttons argues that “blind affirmation can do irreparable harm.” Read her heartbreaking account here.