The Anti-Semitic Influencer Problem

Since Hamas launched its terror campaign against Israel in 2023, a new anti-Semitism has taken shape, promoted by online influencers.

“Several influential online commentators—most notably, Kanye West, Candace Owens, and Andrew Tate—have used the attention around October 7 to push conspiracy theories and, especially in West’s case, outright anti-Semitism, on podcasts and social media platforms, ostensibly from a ‘right-wing’ perspective,” writes Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher F. Rufo. “The Internet rewards scandal, shock, and virality, and conspiracy theories enjoy burgeoning market demand.”

Jews understandably fear that such ideas will continue to spread from the Internet to the real world and lead to more violence, Rufo writes. The Right needs to reject these poisonous ideologies and those who spread them.

