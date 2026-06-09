Is WPATH a Liability for Democrats?

Last week, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing on gender transition for minors. Republicans invited psychiatrist Kurt Miceli and detransitioner Chloe Cole to discuss the harms of cross-sex hormones and surgeries. Democrats invited Shannon Minter, a lawyer with the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, to defend the benefits of “gender-affirming care.”

What was striking, however, was that neither Minter nor Democratic senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey mentioned the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), widely regarded as the leading U.S. authority in transgender medicine.

“It’s possible that the failure to mention WPATH at last week’s hearing was just an oversight,” Leor Sapir writes, “but it’s more likely that the organization has become a liability for transgender advocacy groups (like Minter’s National Center for LGBTQ Rights) and their allies in the Democratic Party.”

Indeed, WPATH has been embroiled in a series of recent controversies. “The most disturbing revelation,” notes Sapir, “is that WPATH commissioned and then suppressed evidence reviews after learning that they would not support its preferred approach to treating adolescents.” The organization has also been criticized for failing to manage conflicts of interest, imposing ideological litmus tests, and issuing “medical necessity” statements that support insurance coverage for transgender procedures.

Read more about the group’s recent missteps.