Families and Businesses Keep Leaving New York

Fraud is a significant contributor to the ever-growing federal deficit. According to a 2024 study by the Government Accountability Office, it costs the federal government as much as $521 billion annually. Though the Elon Musk-launched DOGE is overshadowed right now by Musk and Donald Trump’s falling out, the effort nonetheless marks “a crucial first step toward restoring fiscal sanity in Washington,” writes Steven Malanga.

Fraud is only part of the equation. “The federal government is also rife with programs that run for decades, despite little or no success. For years, taxpayers have paid for antipoverty initiatives that don’t reduce poverty, social-welfare plans that don’t improve community flourishing, and job-training initiatives that don’t find people work.”

A next step, writes Malanga, could be to create a division within DOGE that would “rate the effectiveness of government social policy programs” and propose ending those that fail to make the cut.