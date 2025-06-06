The Party of “Weak and Woke”

California congressman Ro Khanna is often seen as a rising star of the Democratic Party, a leader who can bridge divides and articulate a clear vision.

But during a recent exchange with Lawrence Jones on Fox News, his limitations were on full display: he denied that his party had become too woke.

Khanna is clearly unwilling to challenge his own party, instead embracing “a kind of performative discomfort with the Left’s excesses that stops short of real confrontation,” Jesse Arm writes. Until Khanna confronts the reality that many Democrats are culturally out of touch, he’ll remain “a gifted spokesperson for a crumbling coalition.”

“The truth is,” Arm writes, “no Democratic candidate can break from the party’s past without saying plainly what many voters already believe: that the party is ‘weak and woke’ and needs to change.”