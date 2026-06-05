Drug Gangs in the Tenderloin

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Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at drug gangs in San Francisco and the Park Slope Food Co-op’s vote to boycott Israel.
Write to us at editors@city-journal.org with questions or comments.
Photo credit: Dennis Menendez/City Journal
“In the Tenderloin, the Hondos rule.”
“Hondos” refers to Honduran migrants. And the Tenderloin, of course, is San Francisco’s famously dangerous neighborhood, filled with drugs and crime and homelessness.
Christopher F. Rufo, Ryan Thorpe, and Jonathan Choe decided to spend a few nights there to learn more about the area’s drug problem. They spoke with addicts, cops, journalists, and even some drug dealers, and discovered that the city’s progressive policies have enabled foreign drug gangs to take over.
“For years, the city has prioritized its ‘sanctuary’ law that makes deportations more difficult; relaxed drug enforcement, limiting arrests of dealers and users; and embraced ‘housing first’ policies, which make cleaning up homeless encampments and coercing addicts into treatment nearly impossible,” they write. “This crisis didn’t come from nowhere. It is the predictable result of deliberate choices.”
Read more about the Tenderloin, the Hondos, and the deadly consequences of San Francisco’s permissive culture.
Founded in 1973, the Park Slope Food Co-Op in Brooklyn is no stranger to taking political stands. In fact, when it opened, it banned goods from Chile, then under the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet, and from apartheid South Africa.
Now, the Co-Op has turned to Israel, and as of last week, Israeli products are no more. It’s part of a long effort to align the Park Slope Food Co-op with the Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement. And the move is “yet another example of politics that leaves no room for dissent and disagreement,” Adam Lehodey writes.
Read more about the boycott here.
What did journalists know about terrorism before 9/11? How has national security reporting changed? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Judith Miller reflects on her long career covering global conflicts, terrorism, intelligence, and the Middle East. Drawing from decades of frontline reporting, Judith discusses her experiences covering major events in the Middle East, the growing threat of terrorism before the September 11 attacks, and the complex relationship between journalism, government policy, and national security. She also reflects on her time in jail and defending the First Amendment, and shares her perspective on the challenges facing modern journalism and the responsibility of reporters covering high-stakes international issues.
“Funny how when the state messes with markets so that suppliers can’t charge enough to make a profit, the response is usually a diminishment of the supply.”
A quarterly magazine of urban affairs, published by the Manhattan Institute, edited by Brian C. Anderson.
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