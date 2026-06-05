Drug Gangs in the Tenderloin

“In the Tenderloin, the Hondos rule.”

“Hondos” refers to Honduran migrants. And the Tenderloin, of course, is San Francisco’s famously dangerous neighborhood, filled with drugs and crime and homelessness.

Christopher F. Rufo, Ryan Thorpe, and Jonathan Choe decided to spend a few nights there to learn more about the area’s drug problem. They spoke with addicts, cops, journalists, and even some drug dealers, and discovered that the city’s progressive policies have enabled foreign drug gangs to take over.

“For years, the city has prioritized its ‘sanctuary’ law that makes deportations more difficult; relaxed drug enforcement, limiting arrests of dealers and users; and embraced ‘housing first’ policies, which make cleaning up homeless encampments and coercing addicts into treatment nearly impossible,” they write. “This crisis didn’t come from nowhere. It is the predictable result of deliberate choices.”

Read more about the Tenderloin, the Hondos, and the deadly consequences of San Francisco’s permissive culture.