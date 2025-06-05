Some Advice for New York’s Next Mayor: Tame the Unions

If he wants to control a ballooning budget, New York City’s next mayor needs to tackle rapidly rising public-employee pension and health-care costs. As Manhattan Institute Fellow Ken Girardin explains, this can’t be done without confronting the city’s powerful public-sector unions. From lavish health and retiree benefits to costly union-run welfare funds, the city is spending billions more than it should and getting little in return.

The mayor may already have the tools to fix this problem. Since the 1960s, New York City has coordinated its benefits coverage through the Municipal Labor Committee, but this arrangement may be vulnerable to constitutional challenge—giving the mayor “leverage to push for major changes to employee health coverage” and to increase automation.

“When the next mayor meets with public-sector unions, he should remember that they’re sitting at a negotiating table, not an altar,” writes Girardin.