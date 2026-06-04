Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Are Here to Stay

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Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at Medicare and Medicaid fraud, the decline of Great Britain, and the resurgence of the New York Knicks.
Write to us at editors@city-journal.org with questions or comments.
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Medicare and Medicaid fraud is rampant. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz has estimated that fraud in Medicaid alone totals $100 billion every year.
Unfortunately, fraud in these programs is nothing new—and it’s not going away anytime soon. Fraud, in fact, is baked into the system, David Goldhill explains.
Medicare essentially promises to pay for any health care a senior might need. There’s no budget, no constraints, and no one to say, “Enough.”
“Medicare fraud does not exist in a separate universe from normal Medicare billing; it exists on a continuum,” Goldhill writes. “At one end is essential care—the hip replacement, chemotherapy, or cardiac stent that clearly needed to happen. Further along is care that is probably reasonable but not strictly necessary. Then comes unnecessary but harmless care; then unnecessary care that harms the patient.”
And at the far end? Fraud—inflated diagnoses, services never rendered, equipment shipped even when it wasn’t requested, and so on.
Read more.
Great Britain used to be the most powerful nation in the world, forming a legacy of commerce, law, and invention. Today, it’s a declining power incapable of building much. Its economy is stagnant, its public services are decaying, and its immigration levels are vast, despite an increasingly angry electorate.
“This loss of national agency is no accident,” Tom Ough argues. “A central premise of the postwar liberal order holds that the world becomes more harmonious and prosperous when national decision-making is ceded to supranational legal structures, the European Union being the clearest example.”
Ough continues: “Treaties designed to restrain state power now compel Britain to admit tens of thousands of illegal migrants each year, even when those immigrants go on to abuse women and children at a high per-capita rate. Kindred legal regimes make it easy for small groups—or even individuals—to block construction, driving costs up and output down.”
Read more about Britain’s decline and what it can do to reverse course.
It’s official: for the first time in 27 years, the New York Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals. It’s been a long time coming for fans.
Ethan Shire is one of them. “In an era defined by desperation,” he writes, “Knicks fans latched onto any glimmer of hope. We were ecstatic when Carmelo Anthony came to town. When he won a single playoff game while facing elimination against the juggernaut Miami Heat in 2012, we rained confetti at the World’s Most Famous Arena.”
Today feels different, he continues. “This Knicks team enters the Finals riding an 11-game winning streak, a feat accomplished by only four other teams in NBA history. They boast a +271 point differential in the postseason, the largest margin ever for a team about to play on the NBA’s biggest stage.” And now they will play for the championship.
Read more.
“These are good developments. Religious organizations should be eligible to participate in any government programs just like any other organizations can. The establishment clause prohibits favoritism between faiths or sects, but not participation by religious organizations.”
A quarterly magazine of urban affairs, published by the Manhattan Institute, edited by Brian C. Anderson.
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