Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Are Here to Stay

Medicare and Medicaid fraud is rampant. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz has estimated that fraud in Medicaid alone totals $100 billion every year.

Unfortunately, fraud in these programs is nothing new—and it’s not going away anytime soon. Fraud, in fact, is baked into the system, David Goldhill explains.

Medicare essentially promises to pay for any health care a senior might need. There’s no budget, no constraints, and no one to say, “Enough.”

“Medicare fraud does not exist in a separate universe from normal Medicare billing; it exists on a continuum,” Goldhill writes. “At one end is essential care—the hip replacement, chemotherapy, or cardiac stent that clearly needed to happen. Further along is care that is probably reasonable but not strictly necessary. Then comes unnecessary but harmless care; then unnecessary care that harms the patient.”

And at the far end? Fraud—inflated diagnoses, services never rendered, equipment shipped even when it wasn’t requested, and so on.

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