Rufo: You Don’t Need to Be an Expert on Israel-Palestine

Intellectuals often insist that the war in Gaza is “complicated.” And indeed, the historical and cultural features of the Israel-Palestine conflict are complex. But too often, intellectuals use this complexity to avoid confronting the issues at stake.

Christopher Rufo argues that progressives in America see the Palestinian cause as analogous to their own. And it doesn’t take an expert, he says, to know which side of the conflict deserves support. “I don’t need to trace every historical movement of the peoples of Israel, or justify every maneuver on today’s battlefield, to conclude—at least in an American context—that Israel’s supporters, whatever their faults, stand for civilization, and that Hamas’s apologists stand for barbarism.”