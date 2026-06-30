New York’s Data Center War

Cities’ competitiveness has long depended on their regulatory environment, tax burden, transportation infrastructure, and labor market flexibility. Compute capacity is now also a vital metric, given the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

New York has spent years making itself less competitive in all these areas—and it appears eager to continue that pattern with compute capacity. Earlier this month, state lawmakers approved a bill that would impose a 12-month pause on data-center construction and add new costs like wage mandates and renewable-energy rules.

“More fundamentally, the bill rests on a faulty premise,” Sean Speer writes. “As my colleague Ken Girardin has argued, rising electricity costs are primarily the product of Albany’s own energy policies, including restrictions on new gas generation. Data centers have become convenient scapegoats for a problem the state largely created.”

Read more about the bill.