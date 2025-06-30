Are Red States Squandering Their Housing Advantage?

Construction is declining in Sunbelt cities.

/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
June 30, 2025 / Share
/ Newsletter / Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
Jun 30 2025 / Share
Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article