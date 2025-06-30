Are Red States Squandering Their Housing Advantage?

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at lagging housing construction in red states, misguided analyses of inequality, and proposals for the redesign of New York’s Penn Station.
In recent years, red states and Sunbelt cities have benefitted from massive outmigration from Democratic-run states and cities. People have fled those blue areas largely because of exorbitant housing costs. But according to Judge Glock, housing prices are rising in conservative states and Sunbelt cities, undermining one of their key advantages. “If red states and Sunbelt cities don’t address their growing housing challenges,” he writes, “they could follow the path of places like Los Angeles and Boston, where rising prices have pushed more and more people out of the market.”
Republicans in Congress are considering major tax and safety-net reforms that, according to critics, would increase inequality. Many of those criticisms are informed by the data and arguments presented in Capital in the Twenty-First Century, a 700-page book by French economist Thomas Piketty on the alleged crises of global wealth and income inequality.
Manhattan Institute fellow Robert VerBruggen revisits the controversial 2013 book, offering challenges both to Piketty’s data and his proposed solutions.
The Trump administration made an astute decision in appointing rail transit expert Andy Byford to oversee the redevelopment of New York’s Pennsylvania Station. (The Department of Transportation oversees Amtrak, which owns Penn Station.) As Catesby Leigh writes in our upcoming summer issue, Byford has held senior public transit roles in several cities, including London and New York, and has the skill to navigate the obstacle courses the project is sure to present.
Three teams currently have design proposals on the table. Leigh walks through the pros and cons of each one. Read his insightful analysis here.
