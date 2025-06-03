A Radicalized Anti-Israel Movement

On Sunday, a man in Boulder, Colorado, threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers calling for the release of hostages in Gaza. Eight of them have been hospitalized.

The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, allegedly yelled, “Palestine is free.” The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terror.

As Charles Fain Lehman notes, this is the third high-profile anti-Semitic attack in the U.S. in recent months—and it comes on the heels of the murder of Israeli embassy aides Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. “The increasing tempo of violence makes the pattern hard to ignore: the American anti-Israel movement has radicalized,” Lehman observes.

Indeed, lighting humans on fire to advance one’s political goals is exactly what an Intifada looks like. “And until we treat it as such, and respond with the full force of the law, it will continue to endanger lives,” Lehman writes.