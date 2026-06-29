New York City Gets a Rent Freeze

Last week, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board approved Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s zero-percent increase on rent-stabilized apartments. Intended to address affordability, the freeze will in fact impose extreme consequences, Arpit Gupta writes.

We’ve already seen these effects play out in other cities. Extending rent control in San Francisco, for instance, cut the rental housing supply by 15 percent. The lost supply pushed market rents higher, while tenant mobility declined.

Rent freezes reduce the incentive to invest in a building because tenants have little incentive to leave. “The lesson is that freezing the price of a service indefinitely while its costs continue to rise does not produce cheap or abundant service,” Gupta writes. “Instead, it produces deteriorating assets and, eventually, public bailouts and takeovers.”

Read more about the potential ramifications.