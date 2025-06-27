Zohran Mamdani Won. What Happens Next?

With Zohran Mamdani pulling off a stunning upset and heading into the fall as the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, the next four-plus months promise to reshape city politics. As Jesse Arm writes, three forces will determine what happens next.

First is President Trump, who has already branded Mamdani “a 100% Communist Lunatic.” Trump could endorse Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa—or appoint him to a federal post, clearing a path for Eric Adams, now running as an independent. “The question is which narrative Trump prefers,” Arm writes. “Does he want to run next year against the chaos of a Mamdani mayoralty—or play the hero who rescued New York from dysfunction?”

Second is Mamdani himself. “He surely knows that if he wants to become the Democratic Party’s most important new national figure,” Arm notes, “he may need to soften some edges.” Whether he chooses to recalibrate is an open question.

And finally, there’s the city’s business and philanthropic elite. They may not be able to stop Mamdani outright—but they still have the resources to shape what comes next.

