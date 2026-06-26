A Shocking Number of Girls on Testosterone

Last month, an Oregon-based study found that roughly one in 240 girls between the ages of eight and 17 were taking testosterone, and about one in 630 boys were taking estrogen.

Those are shocking numbers. Even so, the study authors claim that medical transition is “rare,” access is “limited,” and “structural and systemic barriers” could be keeping treatment rates down.

Defenders of “gender-affirming care” change their tune depending on the data. “If the rates are low, that proves the panic is overblown. If the rates are high, that’s evidence that access is improving,” Colin Wright observes. “If the rates rise, that means stigma is declining. If they don’t rise enough, that means barriers remain. Heads they win, tails you’re a bigot.”

Read more about the study.