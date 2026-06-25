Democratic Socialists Win Big

Meet Darializa Avila Chevalier: a 32-year-old member of the Democratic Socialists of America, she attended a pro-Palestinian rally the day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre; she has maligned interracial relationships; she called Joe Biden a rapist; and she said that the Dominican flag is “violent.”

And she now represents New York’s 13th congressional district.

Chevalier is one of three Zohran Mamdani-backed candidates who won in New York’s primaries earlier this week. Her victory “shows that even little-known, unhinged radicals can upend the lethargic Democratic establishment—so long as they have Mamdani’s approval to activate the DSA machine,” John Ketcham and Christian Browne write.

“Now that all three of Mamdani’s endorsees have won,” they continue, Mamdani “will continue his transformation of the DSA from a group of fringe agitators attached to the Democratic Party into a modern version of the Tammany Hall machine. Through on-the-ground canvassing, smart messaging, and social media, it can secure victory for candidates willing to advance its policies, regardless of their backgrounds or extremism.”

Read more about the election results and how establishment Democrats might respond.