Remembering Alan Greenspan

Alan Greenspan, the longtime Federal Reserve chairman, died on Monday at 100. A former musician, he led the central bank from 1987 to 2006 and was a firm believer in limited regulation and free markets. During his tenure, the Fed succeeded in achieving low inflation and unemployment.

But he “was neither the deft ‘maestro’ who supposedly orchestrated markets into a generation of prosperity—the reputation he enjoyed as chairman—nor the blinkered ideologue whose failure to recognize mounting risks helped precipitate the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the legacy he carried after 2008,” Nicole Gelinas writes. “Rather, he was a conscientious, curious, and politically astute technocrat whose aura of mystique obscured a simpler reality: he was never truly in control of financial markets, let alone the economy, because nobody is.”

Read more about the Greenspan legacy.