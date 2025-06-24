How the New York Mayoral Candidates Would Govern

For the past several months, Liena Zagare has been talking to almost every Democratic candidate for New York City mayor.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie, City Comptroller Brad Lander, State Senator Jessica Ramos, State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, former comptroller Scott Stringer, and hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson all spoke with Zagare about their priorities and how they’d govern.

“Some candidates are treating City Hall as a platform for national messaging,” Zagare writes. “But cities aren’t governed in slogans. They’re managed in procurement meetings, budget negotiations, and late-night calls to overworked commissioners.”

Read what she learned about the candidates here.