Banning Caste Discrimination

New York State lawmakers recently rejected a bill that would have banned “caste” discrimination. No state has enshrined the Indian system of social hierarchy into law, but activists will keep trying, Lee Jussim, Danit Finkelstein, and Colin Wright argue.

Indeed, they’ve succeeded in Seattle, which has added caste to its anti-discrimination law. Universities, too, have added caste to discrimination policies.

“Activists often kick off moral panics by asserting the existence of a pervasive but difficult-to-measure problem, then demanding a new institutional mechanism to detect and punish it,” Jussim, Finkelstein, and Wright observe. “But just like prior moral panics, there’s little evidence that caste discrimination is widespread—and real evidence that adding it to our laws will make things worse.”

You can read more about their findings here.