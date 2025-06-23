Governor Kathy Hochul Should Veto New York’s Assisted-Suicide Bill

Protecting America from Lone-Wolf Terrorism We’ve seen several recent examples of “lone-wolf terrorism” in the U.S. The murder of the couple at the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. and the assassination of a state legislator in Minnesota were both ideologically motivated violent acts carried out by an individual. These incidents are extremely difficult to predict and prevent. Still, it can be done. Retired FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald and former federal prosecutor Tom Hogan offer some ideas for law enforcement on how to strengthen their ability to foil lone-wolf attacks. Manhattan Institute Heads to Sun Valley, Idaho In collaboration with the Sun Valley Policy Forum (SVPF), several luminaries from the Manhattan Institute will speak at this year’s SVPF Summer Institute, on July 1st and 2nd. This two-day conference retreat will be held in the premier mountain town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Reihan Salam (Manhattan Institute President), Jesse Arm (Manhattan Institute Executive Director of External Affairs & Chief of Staff), Heather Mac Donald (Thomas W. Smith Fellow and Contributing Editor of City Journal), and Senior Fellows Jason Riley and Abigail Shrier will be featured in the programming, along with other notable thought leaders. As a benefit to City Journal readers, Reserve ticket bundle registrations will be upgraded to the Bronze pass level, which includes access to a private cocktail party. For more information on the program, go here; to register with MI benefits, go here.