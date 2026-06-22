A Problematic Transgender Survey

Last year, the Trevor Project surveyed more than 16,000 LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24 about suicide risk and the impact of “anti-LGBTQ+” policies. More than a third reported seriously considering suicide. The report concluded that “anti-LGBTQ+ victimization, policies and rhetoric contributed meaningfully to the rates of poor mental health and suicide risk observed among the LGBTQ+ young people who took this survey.”

But that may not be the case, Joseph Figliolia argues. “Many trans-identified young people have mental-health issues that predate a transgender identity,” he writes. “Those conditions can lead them to interpret ambiguous events more negatively, resulting in higher self-reported levels of stigma and rejection.”

Read more about the survey and the evidence it ignores.