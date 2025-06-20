Andrew Cuomo Leads Zohran Mamdani

A new Manhattan Institute poll provides a reality check for the headlines suggesting a strong surge for Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. Former governor Andrew Cuomo maintains a clear 56 percent–44 percent lead over Mamdani in the final round of a simulated ranked-choice election.

Cuomo’s advantage is especially pronounced among women (a 19-point margin) and voters concerned about crime. “In a city where many public officials and media outlets are eager to declare victory over crime, visible disorder—fare evasion, open-air drug use, severe mental illness on the subway—remains a daily reality, especially for outer-borough women,” writes Jesse Arm.

The poll results also challenge Mamdani’s image as a champion of working-class “black and brown” New Yorkers, revealing that his base appears to be overwhelmingly young, educated, and elite.

As the primary nears, voters seem less interested in revolution than in restoring competence, safety, and seriousness. “The longer-term challenge for New York Democrats is whether they can recognize that shift and adjust accordingly,” writes Arm.