Misguided Teachings About Slavery

The idea that slavery was both central to America’s founding and the primary source of the country’s prosperity has gained much traction in recent years. But neither contention is true.

“The reality is that slavery has existed since time immemorial,” Jason L. Riley writes. “It has taken many forms—field hand, domestic servant, soldier, artisan, concubine—and has been practiced on every continent.”

Indeed, slaves were denied citizenship in ancient Greek city-states like Athens and Sparta. Rome allowed open torture and combat against wild animals. Large-scale plantation slavery was common in Egypt and Sudan. Slavery in China dates back thousands of years. Slavery in the Ottoman Empire lasted for more than 500 years.

Meantime, large numbers of slaves “meant fewer consumers for the services of lawyers and mechanics or for manufacturers’ goods,” Riley points out. “And to the extent that the slave system devalued labor and led the white population to spurn physical work, it encouraged idleness.”

Read more about the history of slavery across the world and why Riley argues that singling out the U.S. as uniquely evil for the practice is misguided.