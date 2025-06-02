When Will Anti-Jewish Terror End?

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at anti-Jewish terror, Original Sin and its chronicling of Biden’s mental decline, incoming University of Florida president Santa Ono, and the worst prosecutors of 2022—and where they are now.
The recent murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. is just the latest horrific act in a string of anti-Israel violence across the United States. The bloodshed won’t end until leaders get serious about punishing the radicals committing these crimes, Tal Fortgang writes.
Officials in cities and on college campuses have been reluctant to punish radicals who vandalize property, harass Jews, or even commit assault. “As a result, these groups have good reason to believe that they can ‘escalate’ with impunity, sending foot soldiers to commit heinous crimes without putting the whole enterprise at risk,” Fortgang writes. “For the ideologues who become terrorists, it’s a sacrifice worth making for a cause they believe stands a chance of bringing down Israel and the West.”
Read his take on how authorities can step up to end the violence and ensure no more innocent lives are taken.
In Original Sin, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson offer “a gripping and disturbing chronicle of a presidency defined by obfuscation and denial,” Charles F. McElwee writes in a review. Tapper himself was one of the many media voices denying then-president Joe Biden’s mental decline. Even so, the new book is valuable for exploring how far those in Biden’s circle went to cover up his growing senility.
Santa Ono’s nomination as the next president of University of Florida has prompted controversy. His supporters believe that he would help carry out Florida’s commitment to protecting free speech in education. But his record demonstrates otherwise, as Noah Alter points out in an open letter. You can read it here.
Back in 2022, Thomas Hogan made a list of the worst prosecutors in the U.S. Three years later, he looks at where they are now, and how public views have shifted on progressive prosecution. Read his assessment here.
“I wonder how many times a day Democrat says, ‘Darn that pesky Constitution!’ Quite a lot, I bet.”
