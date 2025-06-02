When Will Anti-Jewish Terror End?

The recent murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. is just the latest horrific act in a string of anti-Israel violence across the United States. The bloodshed won’t end until leaders get serious about punishing the radicals committing these crimes, Tal Fortgang writes.

Officials in cities and on college campuses have been reluctant to punish radicals who vandalize property, harass Jews, or even commit assault. “As a result, these groups have good reason to believe that they can ‘escalate’ with impunity, sending foot soldiers to commit heinous crimes without putting the whole enterprise at risk,” Fortgang writes. “For the ideologues who become terrorists, it’s a sacrifice worth making for a cause they believe stands a chance of bringing down Israel and the West.”

Read his take on how authorities can step up to end the violence and ensure no more innocent lives are taken.