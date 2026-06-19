Iryna Zarutska’s Alleged Killer Could Walk Free

Last year, Decarlos Brown Jr. allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death on a North Carolina light-rail train while out on bail.

Brown faces both federal and state murder charges. But because a federal judge has ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial, he may never face a jury—and could ultimately walk free.

The possibility stems from both federal and North Carolina law. Defendants deemed unable to understand court proceedings cannot be tried, convicted, or sentenced. Brown, currently in federal custody, will undergo four months of psychiatric treatment aimed at restoring his competence. If those efforts fail, authorities can keep holding him or transfer him to North Carolina.

“If he is remanded to state custody, the outcome could be outrageous,” Chris Sharp explains. “Under North Carolina law, Brown could be released back into the community with all charges dropped if further treatment does not restore him to competence. Specifically, if he is found not restorable within the maximum term of imprisonment (ten years for felonies), Brown’s charges will be dismissed and he will be released—with the same untreated mental illness and history of violence.”

Read more about the case.