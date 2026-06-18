The DSA’s Radical New Platform

Earlier this month, the Democratic Socialists of America’s National Political Committee—its governing body—approved a new platform that commits the organization to a series of radical proposals, such as abolishing the U.S. Senate, “abolishing the carceral forces of the capitalist state,” defunding the Department of War, and replacing the presidency and the Supreme Court with an executive and judicial branch controlled by Congress.

As Stu Smith notes, these radical revisions are a product of the DSA’s big tent structure, which “has allowed Bernie Sanders devotees and more reform-minded socialists to work alongside self-described Maoists and Communists.” But that broad coalition is a double-edged sword, since members of the organization’s core “have tended to push for radicalism within the organization.”

As the DSA’s core continues to radicalize, the tension between it and the organization’s more moderate allies seems bound to increase. It’s “a tension they will inevitably have to resolve,” writes Smith.

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