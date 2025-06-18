“No Kings” Nonsense

The recent anti-Trump rallies—or “No Kings” protests, as they’ve been called—reportedly drew 5 million demonstrators across the U.S. To hear the protesters tell it, President Trump is an authoritarian leader on the cusp of becoming a monarch, and the only way to stop him is to flood the streets and create a sense of hysteria.

Nonsense. Trump is an elected president who is currently working with Congress on the federal budget. And his power isn’t exactly king-like. “District courts have blocked many of his policies down to the most minute detail, sometimes within hours of their adoption,” Christopher F. Rufo points out. “A federal judge even prohibited the administration from removing gender-related content from government websites.”

