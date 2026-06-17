A Transgender Suicide Study Falls Apart

In 2024, the academic journal Nature Human Behavior (NHB) published a study that claimed anti-transgender laws increased suicide attempts among young people by 72 percent. The media touted the findings as evidence that Republican-led laws are creating an epidemic of self-harm among youth, while the study authors promoted the research as a cause-and-effect narrative.

Now, the study is crumbling under reexamination. A criticism published in the NHB last month shows that the research was pulled from a small sample in Idaho, and at a time when the state’s “anti-transgender” laws weren’t even in effect.

Rather than correct the record, the study authors and the media have been quiet. “To judge by how these things usually go, the study will almost certainly continue to be cited as settled fact, bolstered through citation laundering in scientific journal publications,” Leor Sapir writes.

Sapir explores in depth the many problems with the study here.