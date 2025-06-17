A Threat to Illinois Care Facilities for the Disabled

Democratic frontrunner Andrew Cuomo was the prime target of the candidates at last Thursday’s mayoral debate, with his two closest competitors, State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and City Comptroller Brad Lander, the newly energized third-place contender, tag-teaming to attack the former governor over his past sexual harassment scandals, alleged corruption, and more.

But Cuomo held his ground, calling the prospect of a Mamdani mayoralty “reckless and dangerous,” stressing his executive experience, and touting his record standing up to Donald Trump.

Mamdani and Lander capped the night by cross-endorsing each other, hoping to consolidate the progressive vote now that early voting is underway. But their alliance, writes John Ketcham, may be more suggestive of desperation (especially for Lander) than strength.