The Rudderless Democratic Party

Adam Hamawy is likely to be elected to the House of Representatives in November, representing New Jersey’s deep-blue 12th Congressional District. His primary victory earlier this month effectively secured his election, given the minimal effort to oppose him.

Hamawy has a questionable past. He was accused of lying in court to protect the terrorist who inspired the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. And he interned for a foundation that allegedly served as an Al Qaeda front.

“That so little opposition materialized against a candidate whose record would trouble many Americans says something about the state of the Democratic Party and about the relative strength of groups that might have opposed Hamawy,” Jesse Arm and Danielle Shapiro write. “The party’s elected officials, donors, unions, advocacy groups, activist networks, and online influencers often pull in different directions, with no leader possessing the authority or willingness to impose discipline. As a result, candidates who the party might have successfully sidelined in the past can now rise largely unchecked through activist ecosystems and fractured primaries.”

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