A Plan to Make New York Construction More Affordable

Introduced last month, the Infrastructure Expansion Act of 2025 would exempt federally funded construction projects from New York State’s costly Scaffold Law, which requires employers and property owners to prove that they’re not responsible for any “gravity-related” injuries that occur on work sites.

“Scaffold claims regularly lead to inflated settlements, even in extreme cases where a worker was intoxicated or disregarded safety rules,” Ken Girardin points out. “Those settlements, in turn, are passed on to other public and private projects in the form of higher insurance premiums.”

Indeed, the law has effectively pushed up housing construction costs and left businesses with fewer options for insurance coverage. Read more about why the new bill presents a long-overdue opportunity for reform.