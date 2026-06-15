The SpaceX IPO

Last week, SpaceX went public at a valuation of nearly $2 trillion. And it’s no wonder.

Its reusable rockets lower the cost of reaching orbit by routinely flying, landing, and flying again. Starlink offers satellite internet to more than 12 million customers. And the company could be hugely instrumental in one day putting data centers in space and relocating manufacturing processes to low-Earth orbit.

Though the IPO will certainly create a massive amount of wealth for shareholders, it could also unleash an entirely new wave of space startups. “Engineers who spent years building rockets, satellites, communications systems, and other advanced technologies will suddenly have the resources to pursue their own ideas,” Shawn Regan writes. “Investors enriched by SpaceX’s success will begin looking for the next generation of companies. Entrepreneurs who have been sitting on promising concepts may now have the capital to pursue them.”

Read more about the IPO.