Whistleblower: Lockheed Gave Bonuses Based on Skin Color

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at a whistleblower’s allegations against Lockheed Martin, the Los Angeles riots, a recent Supreme Court ruling, and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.
Don’t forget to write to us at editors@city-journal.org with questions or comments.
Lockheed Martin, America’s largest defense contractor, employs more than 120,000 people. In an explosive new report, Christopher F. Rufo and Ryan Thorpe disclose troubling allegations from a whistleblower that the defense giant discriminated against its white employees—in the name of diversity.
The whistleblower alleges that Lockheed management directed that 18 nonwhite employees be added to the company’s bonus rolls and 18 white employees be removed. Rufo and Thorpe call for a Department of Justice investigation.
“For decades, companies could deliberately discriminate against white men without consequence,” they write. “But that calculus is changing.”
In collaboration with the Sun Valley Policy Forum (SVPF), several luminaries from the Manhattan Institute will speak at this year’s SVPF Summer Institute, on July 1st and 2nd. This two-day conference retreat will be held in the premier mountain town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Reihan Salam (Manhattan Institute President), Jesse Arm (Manhattan Institute Executive Director of External Affairs & Chief of Staff), Heather Mac Donald (Thomas W. Smith Fellow and Contributing Editor of City Journal), and Senior Fellows Jason Riley and Abigail Shrier will be featured in the programming, along with other notable thought leaders. As a benefit to City Journal readers, Reserve ticket bundle registrations will be upgraded to the Bronze pass level, which includes access to a private cocktail party. For more information on the program, go here; to register with MI benefits, go here.
The media has been framing the Los Angeles riots as spontaneously organized. They are anything but, Tal Fortgang observes.
After all, what does Palestinianism have to do with preventing the federal government from enforcing immigration law? And how did the rioters know to show up covering their faces with the same symbolic gear? And why are there keffiyehs everywhere?
“Strategically deployed acts of intimidation are the mechanism by which civil terror groups—themselves strategic, organized, well-funded, and cleverer than they look—seek to advance their anti-Western cause,” Fortgang writes. “One would have to be naive, at this point, not to suspect that they want to make immigration law enforcement a third rail in American politics.”
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court has struck down legal double standards that make it harder for “majority-group” plaintiffs to bring employment-discrimination claims. Writing for the Court in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson affirmed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects all Americans equally, without special burdens of proof for some.
The ruling dismantles a widely used judicial test that presumed that bias against majority-group members was improbable. As Robert VerBruggen notes, the Ames decision may not grab headlines like the Court’s ruling ending affirmative action in higher education, but it’s a quiet landmark in restoring fairness to civil rights law.
New York State Senator John Liu’s endorsement of Zohran Mamdani highlights the latter’s campaign strategy in the run-up to the Democratic mayoral primary, writes Renu Mukherjee: “play to the city’s South and East Asian residents to make up the margin between himself and front-runner Andrew Cuomo.”
It’s smart politics. Mamdani’s Asian support likely comes mostly from South Asian groups. If he wants to capture an even greater share of this vote, he’ll need to make inroads with East Asian voters.
There’s just one problem. Many may not like his policy positions on crime, policing, and New York’s specialized high schools. “If East Asian voters give greater weight to Mamdani’s policy ideas than to Liu’s endorsement, they will likely reject him,” Mukherjee writes.
Charles Fain Lehman, Jesse Arm, Neetu Arnold, and Carolyn Gorman discuss Elon Musk and fiscal conservatism in the GOP, the anti-ICE riots spreading across the U.S., and favorite rockstars.
“The promoters of the sex change industry enjoyed their power, status, and access to the taxpayers’ money. The UK Supreme Court’s decision threatens their power, status, and subsidies. That is what this open letter is really about.”
Photo credits: Orjan F. Ellingvag / Contributor / Corbis News via Getty Images
A quarterly magazine of urban affairs, published by the Manhattan Institute, edited by Brian C. Anderson.
|
Copyright © 2025 Manhattan Institute, All rights reserved.