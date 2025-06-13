Whistleblower: Lockheed Gave Bonuses Based on Skin Color

The media has been framing the Los Angeles riots as spontaneously organized. They are anything but, Tal Fortgang observes.

After all, what does Palestinianism have to do with preventing the federal government from enforcing immigration law? And how did the rioters know to show up covering their faces with the same symbolic gear? And why are there keffiyehs everywhere?

“Strategically deployed acts of intimidation are the mechanism by which civil terror groups—themselves strategic, organized, well-funded, and cleverer than they look—seek to advance their anti-Western cause,” Fortgang writes. “One would have to be naive, at this point, not to suspect that they want to make immigration law enforcement a third rail in American politics.”