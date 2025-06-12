Heather Mac Donald: Trump Defends the Rule of Law

Just as we saw with the George Floyd riots in 2020, Democratic politicians and the media have dismissed the chaos in Los Angeles as “relatively minor.” Never mind that “protesters” hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers, shut down part of a freeway, lit cars on fire, and looted stores.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that California’s leaders pointed to President Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard as the reason for the riots in the first place.

Not so, of course. The mayhem preceded Trump’s move. “And giving rioters and looters the implicit authority to abort any law enforcement response on the ground,” Heather Mac Donald writes, “is a recipe for nonstop anarchy.”

Indeed, the failure to stop the 2020 riots led to months of copycat rioting and years of organized looting. “Trump was right to conclude that standing by during violence only allows it to spread,” Mac Donald observes.

