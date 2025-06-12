Heather Mac Donald: Trump Defends the Rule of Law

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at the riots in Los Angeles, how New York’s next mayor can make the city safer, pay among Senior Executive Service staffers, and an open letter’s attack on biology.
Just as we saw with the George Floyd riots in 2020, Democratic politicians and the media have dismissed the chaos in Los Angeles as “relatively minor.” Never mind that “protesters” hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers, shut down part of a freeway, lit cars on fire, and looted stores.
Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that California’s leaders pointed to President Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard as the reason for the riots in the first place.
Not so, of course. The mayhem preceded Trump’s move. “And giving rioters and looters the implicit authority to abort any law enforcement response on the ground,” Heather Mac Donald writes, “is a recipe for nonstop anarchy.”
Indeed, the failure to stop the 2020 riots led to months of copycat rioting and years of organized looting. “Trump was right to conclude that standing by during violence only allows it to spread,” Mac Donald observes.
New York City’s next mayor must make public safety a priority. It’s the issue voters care about most. Yes, shootings and homicides are down over the past two years, but rates of other crimes and disorder are still high, Rafael A. Mangual points out. He has three suggestions for how to keep the city safe. Read them here.
The Senior Executive Service, made up of 8,000 staffers, connects political appointees to more than 2 million federal civil servants. Its members oversee major programs and manage the operations of federal agencies.
But the SES hasn’t been living up to its promises, Judge Glock writes. That’s why Congress should make it easier to reward top performers and attract new talent.
In an open letter last month, more than 350 academics, clinicians, and activists denounced the U.K. government for reasserting the biological basis of sex in law. Specifically, they pointed to the U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling that affirmed that the words “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act refer to biological sex, not gender identity.
“The letter frames these developments as a threat to people who identify as transgender or non-binary,” writes Colin Wright. “But in doing so, the signatories advance an anti-scientific ideology at odds with reality.”
“Any time someone calls for something to be ‘inclusive,’ it’s a dead giveaway that it will exclude all contrary viewpoints.”
