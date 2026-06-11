Gavin Newsom Breaks His Promise

Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation to cut red tape and speed up wildfire-prevention projects. The administration fast-tracked fuels-reduction work on nearly 100,000 acres of land. But so far, projects totaling only 798 acres have been completed. That’s less than 1 percent.

“The fundamental role of government is to ensure the physical safety of its people,” Christopher Rufo, Shawn Regan, and Kenneth Schrupp write. “In fire-prone California, that means allocating enough resources to reduce extreme fire risk and making sure approved mitigation work is completed.” But funding for programs like brush clearing and prescribed burning has fallen from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $620 million in 2026. And Newsom’s proposed budget for the coming year would reduce it even more.

Read more about the state’s regulatory mess.