The Left Continues to Tolerate Violence

Rioters set Los Angeles ablaze last weekend after word spread of the Trump administration’s immigration raids. Elected Democrats in California denounced the enforcement campaign, and demonstrators responded by setting cars on fire, looting, and hurling rocks at law enforcement, yielding images reminiscent of summer 2020.

Democrats’ tepid response to the violent unrest signals that they have learned nothing from their defeat in 2024, Rafael Mangual observes. “Such violence should have drawn swift and widespread condemnation from both left and right,” he writes. “Instead, prominent Democrats have largely remained silent on the mayhem, reserving their outrage for President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to restore order—a move that sparked yet another round of denunciations from the usual suspects.”