Another Stabbing in New York City

At least five people were injured on Sunday after a seriously mentally ill suspect went on a stabbing spree at Penn Station.

This horrific incident won’t be the last, Carolyn D. Gorman argues. “Violence linked to untreated serious mental illness has become increasingly normalized in New York,” she writes. “That acceptance is letting city leaders escape accountability for their failure to address the situation.”

Indeed, in recent years, elected officials have called transit violence “rare,” despite 47 subway murders since 2020. (There were zero in 2017.)

“Their blasé posture lets city officials like Mayor Zohran Mamdani justify their inattention,” Gorman continues. “So does downplaying the need for involuntary intervention. Mamdani emphasized voluntary services on the campaign trail, as if every man deteriorating on the sidewalk with untreated schizophrenia is capable of making a rational decision about elective health care.”

Read more.