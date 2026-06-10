Another Stabbing in New York City

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Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at the stabbing at Penn Station, the DSA’s Red Rabbits Security Commission, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new “faith liaison,” and Virginia Democrats’ hypocrisy.
Write to us at editors@city-journal.org with questions or comments.
Photo credit: Adam Gray / Stringer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
At least five people were injured on Sunday after a seriously mentally ill suspect went on a stabbing spree at Penn Station.
This horrific incident won’t be the last, Carolyn D. Gorman argues. “Violence linked to untreated serious mental illness has become increasingly normalized in New York,” she writes. “That acceptance is letting city leaders escape accountability for their failure to address the situation.”
Indeed, in recent years, elected officials have called transit violence “rare,” despite 47 subway murders since 2020. (There were zero in 2017.)
“Their blasé posture lets city officials like Mayor Zohran Mamdani justify their inattention,” Gorman continues. “So does downplaying the need for involuntary intervention. Mamdani emphasized voluntary services on the campaign trail, as if every man deteriorating on the sidewalk with untreated schizophrenia is capable of making a rational decision about elective health care.”
Read more.
Meet the Red Rabbits Security Commission. A subgroup within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), it is apparently preparing for a “national uprising against federal agents and police brutality.” That means training members how to block intersections, fight “fascists,” and use defensive tactics (both unarmed and armed).
These trainings may not only invite legal scrutiny, Stu Smith writes, but could also jeopardize the DSA Fund’s tax-exempt status. “Tactics such as blocking traffic with bicycles, training activists to escape physical holds, forming umbrella phalanxes to confront ‘fascists,’ and conducting ‘takedowns on intersections’ bear little resemblance to traditional social-welfare activities,” he explains. “Instead, they suggest preparation for a broader ‘national uprising’—one of the organization’s stated directives.”
Read more about the group.
Last month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani named Rabbi Miriam Grossman as the “faith liaison” to the Jewish community.
It’s a revealing choice, Josh Appel argues. The position is intended to “represent the Mayor in relation to a specific faith community” and serve as a “direct link between their community, the Mayor, his administration, and City agencies.” But Grossman has a long history of activism that represents left-wing priorities more than Jewish tradition.
For instance, she served as rabbi of Kolot Chayeinu in Brooklyn, which offers protocols for interacting with ICE and discouraging calls to the NYPD. She is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, which blamed Israel for the October 7 attacks. She led a protest outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s home demanding an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The list goes on.
“Jews continue to top the list of victims of religiously motivated hate crimes,” Appel writes. “At a time of heightened fear among them, Mamdani chose as a taxpayer-funded ‘faith liaison’ someone whose background makes her a dubious choice to serve as a genuine advocate for the community.”
So far, over a dozen Republican commonwealth’s attorneys have stated that they won’t enforce Virginia’s assault-weapons ban when it takes effect next month. Governor Abigail Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones have rebuked them, stating that commonwealth’s attorneys are elected to enforce the laws.
Spanberger and Jones are right that prosecutors don’t get to pick and choose which laws they enforce, Sean Kennedy writes. But why did it take so long for them and other Democrats to rediscover this principle? “When progressive prosecutors nullified criminal laws governing theft, bail, sentencing, immigration cooperation, and drugs, Democrats called it principled and just,” he observes. “Now that conservatives apply that same theory to policies Democrats favor, it is an assault on the rule of law.”
Read more about progressives’ hypocrisy.
“Democrats cannot take one step back on any topic, but particularly not on this one.
The hate, anger, and threats issued to anyone who deviates even a single step from party orthodoxy has been extreme and sustained. Just look at how J. K. Rowling is treated. She’s a dyed-in-the-wool leftist and in complete agreement with the left on all major issues. But she believes men are not women.
For that simple acknowledgement of reality, she became to leftists—literally overnight—one of the most hated women on the planet.
To take a step back would be to admit error. Centrist and moderate Democrats would likely support such a move to the middle; however, they have no power over the base anymore.”
A quarterly magazine of urban affairs, published by the Manhattan Institute, edited by Brian C. Anderson.
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