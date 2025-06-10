How Trump Should Handle the L.A. Riots

As rioters take to the streets of Los Angeles to vandalize property, light cars on fire, and assault police officers as a way to “protest” Trump’s deportation agenda, the president will need to be strategic in his response.

“The language of politics is visual—and therefore emotional, which means that a single mistake can reverse the flow of opinion and imperil the president’s immigration agenda,” Christopher F. Rufo writes. “Left-wing tacticians have trained their foot soldiers to bait law enforcement into confrontation and to play victim for the press, to great effect.”

Trump should hold off on sending in more troops, Rufo argues, and instead “pressure local leaders to buy in to the task of quelling the riots.” This way, he isn’t the only player with skin in the game.

