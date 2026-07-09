Inside A California Sex Market

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that decriminalized loitering with intent to commit prostitution. It had previously been a crime to do so since at least 1995.

“Before S.B. 357, police officers could use a woman’s attire and behavior to determine that she was loitering to commit prostitution,” Christopher Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp write. “Once that behavior was decriminalized, prostitutes began wearing hardly any clothes—and law enforcement found itself helpless to control the sex trade.”

Rufo and Schrupp visited Figueroa Corridor in Los Angeles—one of California’s most notorious sex markets—to see the effects. The number of prostitutes there has increased, and horrifyingly, the law has enabled traffickers, many of whom are targeting minors. “In the past, a patrol officer could arrest a loitering prostitute to get her off the streets and encourage her to testify against a trafficker,” they write. “Today, law enforcement has to use resource-strapped undercover units to target traffickers one-by-one.”

Read more about the law and what Rufo and Schrupp saw during their visit. (And read Abigail Shrier’s stunning 2023 City Journal report from Figueroa, written not long after the law had gone into effect.)