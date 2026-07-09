Inside A California Sex Market

Born in 1928, Michael Harrington became a professional socialist after leaving his job at The Catholic Worker. His 1962 book, The Other America, proved highly influential and was read by President John F. Kennedy. Harrington went on to found the Democratic Socialists of America in 1982, leading the organization until 1985.
Harrington wanted massive government expansion. He believed that workers should control corporate strategy and capital allocations and that government should ensure jobs for everyone. He supported national health care because it made workers less reliant on their employers.
“Ironically, these dusty ideas resonate far more today than they did in the 1980s,” Stephen Eide writes. “After this November’s elections, the Democratic Socialists of America will be able to claim 15 New York State legislators; the mayoralties of New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., and possibly Los Angeles; and at least five members of Congress.”
What’s driving the shift? Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to be partly to blame.
Between 2010 and 2016, DSA membership rose to just 8,500. But it spiked with Trump’s rise, skyrocketing to 32,000 in 2017 and hitting 95,000 by 2021. Membership dropped during Joe Biden’s presidency, but then grew again during Trump’s second term. There are now 120,000 DSA members.
Read more about Harrington’s legacy and the DSA’s future here.