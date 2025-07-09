A Poison Pill for NASA Reform

Less than six months into President Trump’s second term, hopes for a more mission-focused NASA have been dashed. That’s largely because the Big Beautiful Bill allocates an additional $10 billion for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket program and stipulates that it must be used for at least four more missions.

SLS is notoriously expensive and riddled with delays—the rocket flew a single, uncrewed test flight in 2022, James B. Meigs points out. “Retiring SLS would have enabled NASA to save billions each year, freeing up the funds needed to return astronauts to the moon and keep America’s space probes operating,” he writes.

