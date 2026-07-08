America’s Falling Birthrate

A new report from the Institute for Family Studies finds that the American birthrate has fallen below 1.6 children per woman. Replacement fertility requires about 2.1, which means the U.S. is officially in its third extended period of below-replacement fertility. The report’s authors predict that if the trend continues, the American population will peak in the 2050s and then decline.

What explains the falling birthrate?

“Here the authors have uncovered something genuinely novel: evidence that the fertility collapse is not only economic, but social,” Robert Henderson writes. “Americans are not having fewer children because they want fewer children. They are having fewer children, in part, because friendship has thinned and social support for family life has weakened.”

Read more about the report’s findings.