Democratic Capitalism—Not Socialism

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed that “if these past months have shown us anything, it is that socialists not only understand economics as well as the capitalists who came before but that we can solve their years of mismanagement through an embrace of our principles.”

Not quite, Josh Appel argues.

“On the contrary,” he writes, “Mamdani’s first six months in office indicate the success of capitalism and the regular machinations of municipal government, not democratic socialism.”

For one thing, Mamdani failed to raise property taxes after widespread backlash. His rent freeze will likely face legal challenges (and won’t bring down housing prices). He was forced to drop his free busing idea. There will only be two city-run grocery stores—and the first won’t be operating until late 2027. And nothing has come of his envisioned $30 minimum wage or Department of Community Safety.

“On the most visible statistic of all,” Appel writes, “Mamdani deserves no credit: city crime numbers stand at historic lows, not because of socialism but because of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s tough-on-crime policing, which got started under Eric Adams’s administration.”